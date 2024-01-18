Japan poultry barred entry

The Philippines has declared an indefinite ban on the importation of poultry products from Japan due to the raging avian influenza or bird flu outbreak there, the Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the proactive action was taken to protect the Philippines’ poultry population from being infected with the highly pathogenic virus.

The ban includes processed poultry products, eggs, day-old chicks, and wild birds. The DA immediately halted the processing and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances for the same.

However, the DA said imports from Japan that were loaded, in transit, or accepted on or before 10 November 2023 would be allowed entry into the country. Shipments after that date shall be seized or returned to Japan.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries reported to the World Organization for Animal Health an HPAI outbreak on 28 November last year.

The report said an H5N1 strain outbreak affected wild and domesticated birds in Kashima City, Saga Prefecture, last 24 November.

The importation of poultry products, including wild and domesticated birds, from California, Ohio, Belgium, and France is also restricted due to the bird flu outbreak.