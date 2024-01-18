Gensan releases P26-M for PTA fees

General Santos City — The local government unit here has just released to the Department of Education General Santos City Division Office the amount of P26 million to cover PTA dues for all public school students.

Gensan City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao has turned over to the DepEd personnel the check allocated as payments for the PTA. In a statement, the lady mayor declared that there would be no more collections for the students since the city government had already allocated P400 per student.

The biggest chunk will go to the General Santos City National High School and the Calumpang National High School.

Being the head of the Local School Board of the City, Pacquiao has committed to doing more in education. “Wala ba po silang babayaran,” the mayor in a statement said.

The Local School Board has allocated P53 million to shoulder the contribution and other fees from the Parents’ Teachers’ Association (PTA).