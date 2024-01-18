Filipino gay slang dictionary now available

For those who are often muddled when reading online posts or overhearing conversations that include perplexing gay slang terminology, this dictionary may be your best guide in deciphering and chipping into these attention-grabbing banters you are not privy to.

Vibal Publishing Group has recently released Philippine Slang and Gay Dictionary which ‘is a daring and fearless incursion into the endlessly inventive counter language of Filipino gay and street communities.’

For a better grasp and education of the readers’ on Filipino gay slang words, the dictionary, which contains over 2,000 slang words, includes ancillary information such as etymology, usage notes, and example sentences.

It also features a substantial glossary and bibliography, academic discussions on slang and gay language studies, and ‘evocative illustrations.’

“It decodes the syntax and semiotics of Philippine slang and gay language in order to fully understand their meaning. Dictionary entries are accompanied by ancillary information.”

Based on the table contents, the dictionary contains Foreword from John Iremil Teodoro, Introduction, Dictionary Entries, Parts of Speech, Dictionary, and Songs and Games.

Meanwhile, the publishing house left a warning that it might offend some readers due to the ‘usage of explicit, offensive, and sexual words.’

“However, we will not apologize for using these words in order to widen the vocabulary of our readers so that they will not be confused, have to guess, or look stupid when they go out into the streets and interact with different social groups such as young people, sosyal (affluent), jologs (uncool), beki (gays), and iskwakwa (squatters),” noted the authors.

The dictionary, priced at P610, is now available in the publishing house’s online shop.