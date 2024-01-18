It’s hard to lose a lot of money. Those who do would certainly try to recover it.

A Chinese driver speeding on a highway in Handan City, Hebei Province, China on 4 January crashed after hitting a roadside cleaning vehicle. A viral dashcam video of the accident showed the car rolling many times after impact and cash flying out of its broken window, as reported by local media.

The driver was knocked unconscious while money littered the pavement. Motorists and passengers of a bus stopped to pick up the cash but, surprisingly, did not take any away. They gave it to police officers at the scene, which was later turned over to a representative of the accident victim’s employer, according to Newsflare.

The driver was taken to a hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

In another case of accidental cash loss, the recovery was more challenging and painstaking.

Fox News reported that Carrie and Clayton Law of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had to tape together $4,000 worth of bills that got shredded at their home, as advised by a bank representative whom they consulted.

The culprit was Cecil, the couple’s 7-year-old Goldendoodle. The pet dog ate the cash the Laws momentarily left on the kitchen counter.

The recovery process took the couple three days as they watched and waited for Cecil to excrete the money inside his stomach.

“We were collecting what he was dropping and then also trying to put it together,” said Law, according to Fox News.

The couple was able to piece together $3,500 worth of shredded bills, and the bank replaced them with new ones.

WJG @tribunephl_wjg