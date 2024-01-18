BI nabs 3 foreign fugitives at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Thursday the arrest of three fugitives who attempted to depart the country, as they were all wanted by immigration authorities for several offenses.

The BI Border Control Intelligence Unit (BI-BCIU) reported to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco that three fugitives were apprehended this week in separate incidents.

The Bureau identified the first fugitive as Liu Shengtao, a 44-year-old Chinese national who was apprehended at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on 14 January as he attempted to depart the country via a Singapore-bound flight.

According to the BI, Liu is a wanted fugitive by the Chinese authorities for covering and concealing criminal proceeds and has been in the country with a working visa issued in 2022.

On 20 September 2023, the BI received information about Liu’s crimes in China and began an investigation to locate and arrest him. According to reports, he is wanted for violating Chinese law by covering up and concealing criminal proceeds.

The second fugitive was identified as Aoi Ikeda, a 36-year-old Japanese national who was intercepted on 15 January at NAIA Terminal 3 while attempting to depart via an Emirates flight bound for Dubai.

Records show that Ikeda has been the subject of multiple complaints to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over his affiliation with a business purporting to engage in fraud. According to reports, he is the president of a Philippine-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company located in Makati.

Ikeda is currently facing deportation due to undesirability; he last entered the country in August 2023 using a 9G visa, also known as a working visa.

The third fugitive was identified as Chai Kaw-Sing, a 48-year-old Taiwanese who was arrested on 16 January at NAIA Terminal 3 as he attempted to board his flight via a Cathay Pacific flight bound for Hong Kong.

According to Tansingco, Chai entered the country with an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Travel Card (ABTC), which is given to individuals and government officials engaged in APEC business.

However, it was discovered that Chai was the target of an Interpol Red Notice for fraudulent fundraising.

“The Philippines is not a haven for criminals,” Tansingco said. “The BI is committed to ensuring that fugitives are brought to justice, and we stand ready to collaborate with our international partners to maintain the integrity of our borders and uphold the rule of law,” he added.

All three foreign fugitives will be detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, pending the issuance of their summary deportation.