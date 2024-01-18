AFP remains on alert vs Reds despite anti-insurgency gains in Visayas

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Visayas Command said it will remain alert and continue its military efforts against the members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army despite gaining significant feats in its anti-insurgency campaign in the Visayas region.

VISCOM chief Lt.Gen. Benedict Arevalo reported that at least 3 NPA personalities had been neutralized and 11 high-powered firearms were recovered as early as the new year started.

Arevalo cited the most recent of which was the encounter between members of the 62nd Infantry Battalion against the remnants of the NPA's dismantled guerilla front, Central Negros 1 under the Komiteng Rehiyon Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor at Brgy. Sag-ang in La Castellana, Negros Occidental on 17 January.

The armed encounter resulted in the deaths of two NPA members and the recovery of an AR15 assault rifle, a homemade shotgun, a Cal. 45 pistol, several assorted live ammunition, along with other war materials, personal belongings, and several subversive documents.

The ceaseless joint operation of the 47th Infantry Battalion and the PNP of Bohol led to an encounter at Brgy Liboron in Catigbian, Bohol on 16 January, which resulted in the death of an NPA leader, identified Julieto Rizaldo Alban alias Billy, who is remnant of the dismantled Bohol Party Committee of KR NCBS.

Alban has pending warrants of arrest for murder, ten counts of attempted murder, and seven counts of attempted homicide.

Arms were recovered in Alban’s possession including a Cal 45 pistol, a hand grenade, several magazines, personal belongings, and subversive documents.

Further, the localized peace engagement of the members of the 63rd Infantry Battalion with a former NPA leader who used to be Squad Leader of the Regional Guerilla Unit and Vice Commanding Officer of the Yunit Militia, resulted in the retrieval of high-powered firearms at Sitio Bagti, Barangay Mabini in Basey, Samar.

The weapons cache includes four AK47 Rifles; five upper receivers of M16 Rifle; five AK47 magazine assemblies; and two AK47 disc-type magazines.

On that same day, members of the 79th Infantry Battalion also encountered eight remnants of the dismantled Northern Negros Front (NNF) of KR NCBS at Sitio Martesan in Barangay Cambayobo, Calatrava, Negros Occidental.

The firefight, which lasted for about 15 minutes, resulted in the recovery of two Cal. 30 Garand rifles; one Cal. 38 revolver pistol; two assorted magazines; one Clip for Garand rifle; two rifle grenades; several assorted ammunition; personal belongings; assorted medicines and food supplies; and subversive documents.

“This series of devastating blows delivered by our units to the CPP-NPA is a manifestation of how serious we are in sustaining our gains and in preventing the CPP-NPA from recovering their loss of mass bases here in the Visayas region,” Arevalo said.

Despite these significant gains, Arevalo said their anti-insurgency mission “is definitely not yet over.”

“Though we made significant progress in our campaign in the previous year, still there are issues in the community that we must address and remnants of the CPP-NPA lurking in the hinterlands that we need to neutralize. If these are not addressed, these could cause a resurgence of the terrorist group here in the region,” he added.

Arevalo reiterated his plea to the few remaining NPA members.

“It’s not too late for you to have a peaceful and progressive life. Lay down your arms, abandon your armed struggle, and return to the folds of the law while you still can, for we will remain highly motivated and we will not stop until lasting peace is achieved throughout the Visayas region,” he said.