AFP reactivates Counterintelligence Group

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday officially reactivated its Counterintelligence Group.

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. led the ceremonial reactivation activity at the AFP general headquarters, where he emphasized the crucial role of AFPCIG in “securing the nation in an ever-shifting global landscape.”

Brawner encouraged AFPCIG members to strive for excellence, embrace innovations and uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“To the valiant men and women of the AFPCIG, the security of our beloved nation rests upon your capable shoulders,” Brawner said in his speech.

“Your tireless efforts will ensnare any threats and guarantee the safety of our treasured citizens. May the AFP Counterintelligence Group ascend to unimaginable heights, preserving the rights and liberties of our great nation,” he added.