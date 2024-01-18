A night of the ‘Faaabvlous’

Ladies in gorgeous Erté (or art deco-inspired looks) and gentlemen clad in dapper black tie flocked to the Marriott Grand Ballroom for a grand time. We kicked things off with the exhibit plus a side of cocktails and chikka! But first thing on my agenda was getting a photo op with my faaab portrait and the artist himself. And I must say, having my portrait included among a lineup of gorgeous muses was an honor. Not to mention, having it taken by the “Photographer to the Faaabulous” — as described by The Washington Post. Truly iconic!

The gala dinner followed soon after, where we kept the party going ‘til its successful conclusion. More than celebrating his work, Faaabvlous XI is in support of the Hydrocephalus Foundation of the Philippines and Ina ng Laging Saklolo Chapel in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija. Such a picture-perfect evening overall.

I’m already looking forward to Faaabvlous XII. Cheers!