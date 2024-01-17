Vietnamese faces alarm and scandal raps

The Pasay City Police from the Baclaran Substation apprehended a male Vietnamese national, alias Bin, on charges of Violation of Alarms and Scandal, and Section 11, Article II, RA 9165 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs).

The arrest happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. in front of a shopping center along Taft Avenue Extension, Barangay 79, Zone 10, Pasay City.

The suspect was taken into custody after police officers responded to a concerned citizen’s report.

The police officers, upon reaching the scene encountered an allegedly intoxicated male, later identified as Bin, who was shouting and causing disturbance to passersby.

Despite police intervention, the suspect continued to disobey commands, leading to his apprehension.

During the arrest, one small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu was seized, weighing approximately 0.7 grams, with a standard drug price value of P4,760.

The suspect and the confiscated evidence were promptly brought to Substation 5 for documentation afterward for inquest proceedings before the Office of the Prosecutor, Pasay City.

The SPD District Director, PBGen. Mark D. Pespes, encouraged continued cooperation with the public to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.