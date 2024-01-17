Shabu, machine gun seized from druggie

More than P150,000 worth of suspected shabu and submachine gun were seized from an alleged drug pusher in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Taytay, Rizal Tuesday evening.

Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Felipe Maraggun identified the arrested suspect as alias Kulkul, 24, construction worker, a native of Abuyog, Leyte.

Alias Kulkul was nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, at about 9:10 p.m.

Seized in the operation were six plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 23 grams with a standard drug price of P156,400.

Also confiscated from the suspect were a UZI submachine gun and five bullets of 9mm caliber revolver.

The suspect, now detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility, will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 10591 or the Firearms Law.