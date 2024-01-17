Pasig River rehab relocates 10K ISFs

More than 10,000 informal settler families (ISFs) will be relocated to safer and more sustainable housing as the Marcos administration rehabilitates the Pasig River to connect Manila Bay and Laguna de Bay with a 50-kilometer promenade.

During the unveiling of the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli project on Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to transform the Pasig River from a polluted waterway into a vibrant “living river” with many benefits for the nation.

Marcos Jr. rejected the notion that the Pasig River was beyond saving.

“We are here to consecrate ourselves to the mission of transforming the Pasig River to what it is supposed to be: a living river, featuring safe walkways and bikeways along its banks, a green corridor that would serve as lungs our city needs, a string of parks for communities nearby,” he said.

He envisioned the Pasig River as a hub for recreation, showcasing its potential to be a place where “children play, our seniors relax, families exercise, where artists can showcase their talents, and the creative can display their wares.”

Marcos also emphasized a desire for the river to be a permanent exhibit of green technology, showcasing solar lights, rain harvesting facilities, and urban gardens.

He highlighted the river’s potential as a transportation artery, saying, “We will maximize this ready-to-use but underutilized maritime highway by deploying more ferry boats and stations because, if you build them, the riders will come.”

However, the president acknowledged that mere cosmetic changes would not suffice.

“We do not want a river instantly made picturesque by coats of paint,” he said. “We want a river whose transformation sinks to its very bottom.”

According to Marcos, the key to this transformation lies in tackling the root causes of pollution.

He emphasized the need to address waste disposal upstream, recognizing that “wastes disposed far from the Pasig River end up in the Pasig River, funneled through waterways which have become sewers.”

Marcos expressed hope that the project would clean the Pasig River and serve as an incubator for progress and best environmental practices, transforming the waterway from a “petri dish of toxins” into a symbol of national pride and environmental stewardship.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar assured that the affected ISFs would be given decent housing at the Philippine Ports Authority and other suitable sites, not just along the Pasig River but also near estuaries.

“This project is not just for beautification; it is also pro-poor,” Azucar said, adding that the relocation costs are estimated at around P1 million per family to be funded by private sources, not the government.

The Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli project, a pet project of First Lady Liza Marcos, aims to transform the Pasig River into an economic hub.

Acuzar said the project, estimated to cost P18 billion, is funded by private entities.

He, however, said the relocation of the ISFs is not covered in the P18 billion.

While recognizing the complexities of building housing, Acuzar promised that more than a million ISF families would be provided with decent homes.

“Our housing is not that simple,” he explained. “It’s not a horizontal project that will be finished in two or six months. The construction has many challenges because building can’t be rushed.”