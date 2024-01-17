Packaging booms again with ProPak

As various industries experience a full-swing rebound, the Philippines’ processing and packaging sector gears up for a comeback through ProPak Philippines 2024.

This 4th International Processing and Packaging Trade Event promises to be bigger and better than ever, taking place from 31 January to 2 February 2024 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Held annually, ProPak has established itself as a leading platform for the processing and packaging industry in the Philippines.

“ProPak is a brand that has been around for almost three decades, hosting renowned events across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa,” remarked Rungphech ‘Rose’ Chitanuwat, country general manager of Informa Markets Philippines and organizer of ProPak Philippines 2024.

Strong comeback

“We are thrilled to bring it back to the Philippines for the fourth time, aiming to make it as impactful as its international counterparts.”

This year’s ProPak promises to be significantly larger than its 2023 edition, occupying three full halls at the World Trade Center, echoing the pre-pandemic scale of the event.

Over 200 exhibitors are expected to participate, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies across the processing and packaging spectrum.

Industry leaders anticipate attracting over 10,000 participants, including key decision-makers from local and regional businesses.

Chitanuwat emphasized the event’s expanding reach beyond the traditional food and beverage industry.

“This year, we are diversifying and incorporating other sectors that have a vital role in processing and packaging,” she explained.

“From pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to chemicals and household goods, ProPak 2024 will offer a comprehensive platform for businesses across diverse industries.”

Beyond showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies, ProPak 2024 also features a robust program of seminars, conferences, and networking opportunities.

Attendees can participate in informative sessions led by industry experts, gaining valuable insights on the latest trends and challenges in the processing and packaging landscape.

ProPak Philippines 2024 is seen as a pivotal event, marking the industry’s strong comeback and highlighting its crucial role in the country’s economic growth.