Ormoc alternate road nears completion

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways announced that the construction of an alternate road that will cut short the travel time from Tacloban to Ormoc City is nearing its completion.

The DPWH regional office here disclosed that the ongoing construction of Missing Links/New Roads — the Jaro-Rubas-Ormoc Road — is already 93.89 percent complete and once done, travel time between the two cities will be reduced to less than an hour from the present 2.5 hours.

“This project opens the door to accessibility thereby stimulating economic activities while residents will enjoy reduced travel times and increased convenience,” said District Engineer Rosita Tinawin of DPWH’s Leyte Fourth District Engineering Office.

“It will not only upgrade our infrastructure but will also positively influence the overall quality of life in the community,” she added.

The road construction is considered a high-impact project with a contract cost of P144,598,788.92 funded under the General Appropriations Act 2023.

Tinawin said the construction involves the development of a 1.826 linear km. road with a width of 2.10 meters and an additional 0.880 ln. km. road with a width of 3.05 meters for a combined project length of 2.706 ln. km.

She said one of the key features of this project is the incorporation of slope protection covering an area of 9,143.44 sqm designed to fortify the road against natural elements, ensuring longevity and resilience of the infrastructure.

The road project cuts across the geothermal reservation area of Energy Development Corporation.