Mayor Vico acts on ‘paluwagan scam’

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday urged other victims of a “paluwagan scam” to come forward to file a complaint.

“They can file it [the complaints] with our legal department or to the National Bureau of Investigation,” Sotto told this reporter in an interview.

“Some of them [victims] have sought the help of Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. There’s no problem with that, but it is better if the case is consolidated,” the local chief executive added.

Sotto also said that criminal charges will be filed against the owner and operator of the alleged “benta paluwagan scam” very soon.

“We’ll follow the lead of the NBI. Hopefully, we can file the case by the end of the month,” he said.

“We’re very thankful to the NBI because they’re acting very fast,” the mayor added.

Sotto said the local government has been helping the NBI with its case build-up.

“We interviewed the victims and took the evidence,” he said.

In a press conference last week, the victims of a “Ponzi-like” scheme had surfaced against the BNYPal company, owned by Rouhanie Velasco.

In December 2023, the city government of Pasig had revoked the permit of the BNYPal, located at Barangay Sagad, finding that the company was engaging in the practice of unauthorized lending and investment scheme, far from its declared business of being a wholesaler.

According to the city government, more than P800 million from various investors were reported to be involved in this case.