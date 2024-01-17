Chinese national collared for guns

A Chinese national was arrested by Parañaque police Wednesday for illegal possession of firearms.

The suspect was identified as alias Yiju and will be facing charges for violation of RA 10591 for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The arrest took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on 16 January, at a village in Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City.

The arrest was made following an initial investigation prompted by a vehicular accident. A security guard, responding to the incident, discovered a CZ P-10 C (9mm) firearm on the passenger seat of the suspect’s driven vehicle, a gray Toyota FJ Cruiser.

The case has been referred to the Investigation and Detection Management Section for the proper filing of complaints through an inquest proceeding to the City Prosecutor›s Office in Parañaque City.