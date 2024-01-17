Chasing signatures

In the grand circus of politics, where acrobatic maneuvering and sleight of hand are the norm, a new act has taken center stage —the ongoing signature drive for Charter change through a People’s Initiative.

Imagine a caravan of clipboard-wielding enthusiasts armed with pens and a mission to collect signatures like they’re gathering Pokemon cards. It’s the hottest event in town, and everyone’s invited to this signature soirée.

The idea behind this spectacle is as simple as it is audacious — let’s change the Constitution and do it by the power of the people! Forget about elected representatives and those tedious debates in the hallowed halls of government. This is the people’s time to shine, one signature at a time.

Now, one might wonder, is this a genuine grassroots movement or just a clever ploy to distract the masses from the real issues? To answer that question, let’s examine the anatomy of this signature extravaganza.

Firstly, there’s the enthusiastic signature collector, the unsung hero of this carnival. Armed with a smile and a spiel, they approach unsuspecting pedestrians like scouts on a mission to win the badge of constitutional change.

“Excuse me, sir! Would you like to be a part of history and sign up for a brighter tomorrow?” they chirp, hoping that charisma will trump skepticism.

Then comes the signature itself — a stroke of the pen meant to echo through the annals of constitutional history. But let’s not kid ourselves. For many, signing is an impulse, like buying that questionable kitchen gadget from a late-night infomercial. “Sure, why not? It’s not like I read the terms and conditions anyway,” says the average signature-giver, blissfully unaware of the Pandora’s box they might have just cracked open.

Of course, no circus is complete without a ringmaster, and in this political spectacle, the organizers wear that hat. Behind the scenes, strategists plot and plan, orchestrating this signature symphony with the finesse of a conductor. Their goal? To hit the magic number — the threshold required to push the people’s initiative into the limelight and, inevitably, onto the ballot.

But is this whole charade a genuine expression of the people’s will, or is it just a carnival sideshow with politicians pulling the strings behind the curtain?

The skeptics would argue that it’s nothing more than a smokescreen, a distraction from the real issues plaguing the nation. It’s the political equivalent of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic — entertaining but ultimately futile in the face of impending disaster.

The Commission on Elections, alarmed by allegations that signatories are promised money in exchange, has already warned that the Charter change drive may be voided if it is pursued using government funds. It cited a 2020 resolution stating that gathering signatures “shall not be funded from public sources.”

A People’s Initiative has to gather the signatures of at least 12 percent of the total registered voters nationwide and 3 percent of the registered voters per legislative district. If the signature drive is successful, the proposed Charter amendments will undergo a plebiscite to be conducted by the Comelec.

In the end, whether this signature drive is a legitimate call for change or a whimsical petition party depends on your perspective. Is it a heroic tale of citizens taking control of their destiny, or is it a farcical drama where cunning puppeteers wrote the script in pursuit of their own agendas?

So, as the signature collectors fan out across the nation, armed with pens and promises of a brighter future, one can’t help but marvel at the audacity of it all.

Will this be the chapter in our history books where the people spoke, and the politicians listened, or will it be a forgotten footnote in the annals of political tomfoolery?

Only time will tell, but for now, let the signature circus roll on — the most incredible show in town, or perhaps, the greatest con of our time.

