CEB flies new aircraft under damp-lease deal

Domestic travelers can expect better flight services from Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific after the airline officially started flying two Boeing A320ceo aircraft it acquired under a damp-lease agreement with Bulgaria Air.

The budget air carrier announced on Wednesday that the two 180-seat aircraft will fly twice daily between Manila and Cebu and four times daily between Manila and Davao from January to March 2023.

Aircraft has landed

The first aircraft arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila from Sofia, Bulgaria on 3 January, followed by the second aircraft on 7 January.

Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer, said the development will help ensure the company can continue to provide convenient, reliable, and affordable air travel to all travelers.

“We welcome these two aircraft from Bulgaria Air into our fleet, which is just one of the various measures we are taking to strengthen our operational resilience,” he said.

Damp leasing is an agreement between two airlines, where the lessor provides aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance to the lessee.

Damp-leasing expert

Bulgaria Air, the national carrier of the Republic of Bulgaria, is an expert in the damp leasing of aircraft and has partnered with airlines all over the world.

Additionally, CEB will also operate a record number of 76 aircraft in its commercial fleet at the start of the year, allowing for the widest domestic coverage and more affordable airfares.

The airline has been increasing its fleet, with the delivery of 19 aircraft in 2023; it will further increase its fleet size to 92 by the end of 2024.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations throughout Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.