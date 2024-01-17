Catchy nappy

Disposable diapers are no longer intended for only catching pee and poo. Now they have other, shall we say, uses.

A disposable diaper in an Arkansas man’s carry-on bag aroused security inspectors’ suspicion at LaGuardia airport in New York City.

Besides not having a baby with him, the nappy inside the bag triggered an alarm when it went through an X-ray machine on 20 December, according to the US Transportation Security Administration.

An inspector who checked the clean diaper found that it was heavy, so he unwrapped it. Inside were 17 9mm bullets.

Despite the man claiming that his girlfriend must have placed the bullet-laden diaper in his bag, police charged him with unlawful possession of ammunition, the New York Post reported.

The TSA also reported another nappy incident at LaGuardia last October. A woman traveling with her mother triggered a checkpoint scanner alarm and not because she was wearing a soaked adult diaper.

“The woman had stashed pot in her adult diaper in an effort to conceal the marijuana from the TSA and her traveling companion — her mom!” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, according to NBC News.

Police let the woman through security but made her throw out the marijuana, Farbstein said in a post on X, the Miami Herald reported.

