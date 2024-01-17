2 suspects in businesswoman’s slay nabbed

Operatives of the Manila Police PS 5 have arrested the gunman and the driver of the motorcycle that was used to escape after shooting to death a businesswoman from a CCTV backtracking a few hours after the crime Tuesday afternoon.

PMGen Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., NCRPO Chief and MPD Acting Director PCol Arnold Thomas Ibay presented the suspects Abdulgani Mansore Said, 35, gunman; and Morsid Omal Pendatun, 25, driver of the motorcycle.

Suspect Said first shot the victim Paulina Antoni, 63 while facing backward from the gunman where she was having a conversation with some friends. She was brought to the Manila Doctors Hospital but succumbed to a severe bullet wound on the head.

Based from a witness account, he saw the gunman standing under a tree and clad in a white T-shirt, black bullcap and his face covered by a blue mask and wearing a sling bag. After a few minutes, a gunshot was heard and the victim was seen lying on the ground bloodied.

The suspect reportedly placed the gun inside the sling bag and casually walked away towards Padre Faura and boarded a waiting motorcycle.

Based on the CCTV footage, the suspect was seen riding a Raider 150 until it was parked at 11th street, in front of Champ building.

The two suspects were arrested in a follow-up operation conducted by MPD PS 5 and MPD Criminal Investigation Section.

They are now undergoing intense interrogation to determine the motive of the killing.