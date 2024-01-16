Schneider Electric eyes more tie-ups

Schneider Electric, an energy management and digital automation provider, has offered to expand partnership with the government to help accelerate digital transformation in the local manufacturing sector.

The company said that it is looking into more areas of collaboration with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, or PEZA, to deliver smart and sustainable solutions to the business sector and position the country as an industrial digitalization and innovation hub.

“At Schneider Electric, we remain committed to bringing global solutions to support local industries and manufacturers. Our focus this year is to strengthen our partnerships and harness the power of digitalization and efficiency to build a more sustainable tomorrow for all,” Schneider Electric Philippines head of government affairs Norman Roland Ocana III said.

Gov’t links continue

“We will continue to collaborate with the government to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable solutions to power up industries and help boost the economy,” Ocana added.

In November 2023, Schneider Electric and PEZA launched Go Ecozone, a series of forums that aims to educate PEZA-registered locators on the advantages of a green economy.

Likewise, it also provided an avenue for the manufacturing sector to share insights and seek support from PEZA on transformation goals.

Schneider Electric Philippines recently hosted Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, chairperson of the committee on ways and means, to its Cavite Smart Factory.

The factory showcased its innovative end-to-end manufacturing solutions, which made use of Schneider Electric’s proprietary Ecostruxure technology.

The technology is focused on the Internet of Things, or IoT, and allows organizations to integrate various assets, sensors, and other devices into an open IoT architecture and software platform.

By doing so, businesses can achieve better agility, optimized asset performance management, energy efficiency and cybersecurity.