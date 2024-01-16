Pricey pet

The price of galunggong today, at more than P300 per kilo, is extremely high. But there’s an even pricier fish that ordinary consumers can’t afford.

A supersized bluefin tuna weighing nearly 525 pounds was sold at Japan’s Toyosu Fish Market during its recent first auction of the new year. Seafood wholesaler Yamayuki and a sushi chain won the bidding after offering a whopping $800,000 for the fish.

The tuna caught off the coast of Aomori Prefecture will be served at Onodera, a Michelin-starred sushi restaurant in Tokyo’s ritzy Ginza district, The Japan Times reported.

There are, however, other animals that are more valuable than tuna.

An American celebrity’s pet has an estimated net worth of more than twice that of a particular star athlete.

The cat named Olivia Benson, which is on the Forbes-style list of the world’s wealthiest pets, made her money appearing in her famous owner’s viral music videos and advertisements hawking notable brands.

Moreover, the cat, a Scottish Fold named after Mariska Hargitay’s character in the TV series “Law & Order: SVU,” has its own merchandise line.

Taylor Swift’s cat’s net worth is $97 million, the Economic Times reported.

The figure is $57 million higher than the reported net worth of Swift’s rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs in the US National Football League.