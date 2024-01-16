Pinoy couple rescued from exploitation

The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday reported that it has rescued a Filipino couple who were victimized by illegal recruiters and was successfully repatriated from Laos as it also issued another strong warning to the public about breaking the law when departing the country.

Reports from the BI disclosed that the couple — who arrived last 12 January at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on board via an AirAsia flight — initially left the country for Malaysia in April last year, fraudulently posing themselves as tourists and leaving their four children behind.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco claimed that the two victims were recruited over Facebook for what was advertised as a “Tele-Sales Agent” post with a P45,000 monthly income each.

According to the victims, upon their arrival in Malaysia, they were transported to Bangkok, where they crossed the Mekong River on board a speed boat through Laos with the assistance of unknown individuals.

They also claimed they were allegedly picked up by Chinese nationals who brought them to their work areas.

For eight months, the couple worked as tele-sales agents for an online casino, recruiting Filipino players through a list of contacts provided by their Philippine-based employer, for which they received both salaries and commissions.

However, from December until January of this year, their jobs turned out differently as they were detained and subjected to physical abuse by their employers.

“Their release came at a cost, with the couple paying nearly P800,000 to secure their freedom. Fortunately, they managed to contact a family member, seeking help from the Philippine Embassy,” Tansingco said.

He also stressed the risks associated with leaving the country without proper documentation.

“This unfortunate incident highlights the perils that individuals face when attempting to bypass legal processes,” Tansingco said.

“We urge all citizens to adhere to immigration laws and regulations, as leaving the country without proper documentation not only jeopardizes personal safety but also contributes to illegal activities that may lead to exploitation,” he added.