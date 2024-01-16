OFW groups back Pag-IBIG rate hike

Migrant workers’ organizations expressed support for Pag-IBIG Fund’s plan to increase members’ monthly savings rate this year, agency officials announced on Tuesday.

After gaining support from labor and employer groups, Pag-IBIG Fund’s plan also received nods from the Kapisanan ng mga Kamag-anak at Migranteng Manggagawang Pilipino, Inc., the Kabalikat ng Migranteng Pilipino Inc., the Kaibigan ng mga OCWs, and several other overseas Filipino workers’ groups.

“We support unequivocally Pag-IBIG Fund’s proposal to increase the contributions of its members. An increase in contributions is a step in the right direction as this would mean more funds that could be employed for members seeking to apply for home loans and short-term loans. Not only is it timely, but more importantly, it is the right thing to do,” said Luther Calderon, the president of KAMPI.

In their letters sent to Pag-IBIG Fund, the OFW groups noted that the new monthly savings rates would enable members to improve their benefits and better prepare for the future.

Under Pag-IBIG Fund’s new savings rates, the maximum monthly compensation to compute the required 2 percent employee savings and 2 percent employer share of Pag-IBIG Fund members shall be increased to P10,000 from the current P5,000.

As a result, the monthly savings of Pag-IBIG Fund members, for both the employee’s share and the employer’s counterpart, shall increase to P200 each from the current P100.

Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta expressed her appreciation for the support of the OFW groups and assured that Pag-IBIG Fund members shall receive better benefits under the agency’s new rates.

“We thank KAKAMMPI, KAMPI, Kaibigan ng mga OCWs, and all other OFW groups for their support and sharing in our efforts to improve the benefits received by our members, including our fellow Filipinos working overseas by increasing our monthly savings rates,” Acosta said.

She added: “We at Pag-IBIG Fund recognize the aspirations of our fellow Filipinos working overseas to provide a better life and future for their families. That is why we assure our OFW members that the increase in the Pag-IBIG monthly savings rates shall mean better benefits to further help them pursue their dreams.”

“Under our new rates, members shall have higher Pag-IBIG savings that earn annual dividends, which they shall receive upon membership maturity or retirement, as well as higher multi-purpose and calamity loan amounts to help them with their financial needs. This shall also allow us to continue offering affordable home loans and provide them better opportunities to have a home of their own,” Acosta said.