Much ado over nothing

The Department of Foreign Affairs came to the defense of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying the latter’s message of congratulations to newly elected Taiwan President Lai Ching-te was “his way” of expressing gratitude for hosting overseas Filipino workers on the self-ruled island.

“The Philippines and Taiwan share mutual interests, which include the welfare of nearly 200,000 OFWs in Taiwan,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The DFA was reacting to the warning of China not to “play with fire” after Marcos congratulated Lai.

“The message of President Marcos congratulating the new president was his way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs and holding a successful democratic process,” the DFA said.

It added: “Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China Policy.”

Phl envoy summoned

In a press conference on Tuesday, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Philippine Ambassador to China, Jaime Florcruz, was summoned to inform him about China’s “strong protest” against Marcos’ remarks.

“President Marcos’ relevant remarks seriously violated the One-China principle and the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines, seriously violated the political commitments made by the Philippines to China and grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs,” Mao said.

“China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this and has reported it to the Philippines as soon as possible. A strong protest was made,” she added.

This was the second time the DFA reiterated that the Philippines remains committed to the Joint Communique signed by the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China in 1975.

On Sunday, the DFA noted that the Philippines still adheres to the One-China policy a day after ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate Lai emerged victorious in a three-way race against Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang and former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs reaffirms the principles contained in the Joint Communique of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the People’s Republic of China signed by President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. and Premier Zhou Enlai on 9 June 1975,” it said.

“The Philippines is committed to its One-China Policy,” it added.

Don’t play with fire

The Chinese Embassy in Manila confirmed that Ambassador FlorCruz was summoned but did not elaborate on the details of the meeting.

Mao stressed that the election results in Taiwan “cannot change the basic pattern and development direction of cross-strait relations, nor can it stop the general trend of China’s eventual and inevitable reunification.”

“We solemnly tell the Philippines not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines, immediately stop making wrong words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, and stop sending any wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” she said.

She added: “We advise President Marcos to read more and correctly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue so as to draw correct conclusions.”

Marcos, Lai take to X

On Monday, Marcos took his congratulatory message to Lai on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next President,” his post read.

Marcos said he was looking forward to a “close collaboration, the strengthening of mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.”

Lai extended his gratitude to Marcos, stressing that he “deeply” values the “enduring friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines.”

“I look forward to enhancing our economic and people-to-people ties while championing democracy, peace, and prosperity in the region,” he said in a post on X.