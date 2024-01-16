LTO-NCR welcomes new employees

The Land Transportation Office in the National Capital Region announced that it has welcomed 65 newly-hired

employees and presented the 72 promoted personnel in the agency last Monday.



LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II and LTO-NCR regional director Roque Verzosa III recognized the

employees in the event held at the Bulwagan Romeo F. Edu of the LTO Central Office in Quezon City.



“It is an auspicious day as we welcome to the LTO-NCR family our newly-hired personnel and recognize the hard

work and dedication of employees selected for promotion,” Verzosa said.



“On behalf of the LTO-NCR team, I would like to thank our LTO Chief, Asec Vigor, for joining us today. Sir, it is our

honor to have your presence and administer today’s oath taking,” he added.



Verzosa — who officially selected the newly-appointed and promoted personnel for vacant positions last December and

officially signed the appointment papers last week — stressed that Mendoza assigned the responsibility to all regional

directors to ensure the prompt filling of vacant positions by the end of 2023.



He added that the LTO-NCR’s Human Resource Merit Selection and Promotion Board — led by Assistant Regional

Director Hanzley Lim — made earnest efforts to adhere to the schedule, all the while ensuring a meticulous screening

and selection process.



Comprising of experienced professionals, experts and representatives, the HRMSPB conducted a comprehensive

assessment of each candidate’s performance, qualifications, and dedication to public service.



Their evaluations adhered to the Department of Transportation’s 2019 Merit Selection and Promotions Plan,

ensuring an equitable and transparent process.



“These promotions not only acknowledge the individual accomplishments of the applicants but also reaffirm our

commitment to fostering a culture of meritocracy and excellence within the regional office,” Verzosa said.



“To the 137 deserving ones who were selected, we trust that you will continue to be assets of our organization as you embark on the challenging but more rewarding responsibilities that your respective new positions will entail,” he added.



Verzosa, meanwhile, encouraged individuals who might not have received promotions or been selected to persist in their pursuit of goals as he reassured that the officers and employees of LTO-NCR are fully prepared to drive the agency toward greater achievements under the esteemed guidance of Mendoza and Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.