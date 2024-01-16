Higa-onon tribe weaver feted

Malaybalay City, Bukidnon — A member of the indigenous people from the tribe of Higa-onon was recently bestowed with the “Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023” by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In Proclamation 427 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the President cited Marife Ravidas Ganahon as one of the recipients of the prestigious award.

Ganahon — a skilled mat weaver from Barangay Patpat here — has been recognized for her unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting the Higa-onon “ikam” or mat weaving tradition.

The prestigious acknowledgment also placed her among the esteemed “National Living Treasures” of the Philippines.

To recall, the National Commission for Culture and Arts has nominated Ganahon, who now joins eight other honorees who have demonstrated exceptional mastery in various traditional Filipino arts.