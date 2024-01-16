CLI targets youth with new hotel

Property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc., or CLI, has opened its third operational hotel particularly designed to cater to young travelers as part of an ongoing expansion of its hospitality portfolio.

The new hotel, called lyf Cebu City, is at CLI’s mixed-use property Base Line Center in mid-town Cebu near Fuente Osmeña Circle.

The hotel offers 159 rooms of One a Kind, or studio queen; Side by Side, or studio twin; All Together, or two-bedroom; and All Together, or four-bedroom units, while presenting convenient access to surrounding commercial and essential establishments.

“We are excited for the opening of lyf Cebu City that offers young travelers an exciting blend of modern accommodations and a dynamic environment unmatched in Cebu. CLI’s hotel portfolio is growing and we are happy to offer a unique experience to VisMin’s growing tourism market, ” CLI Hotels & Resorts director Mathias Bergundthal said in a stock report on Tuesday.

The new hotel serves as the first lyf property in the Visayas and Mindanao region, and the second in the Philippines.

A brand of global hotel operator The Ascott Limited, lyf (pronounced life) stands for “live your freedom,” the mantra of its target market of dynamic travelers.

Growing portfolio

In addition to lyf Cebu City, CLI’s operational hotels include The Pad Co-Living, which launched last month with 258 rooms, and Citadines Cebu City, which launched in 2019 with 180 rooms.

CLI currently has 10 projects under its hospitality portfolio, which now features more than 1,700 keys and 316 rooms that have been completed.

Another hotel from the listed company is currently under construction. Citadines Bacolod City, which will have 200 rooms, is scheduled to open in March 2024. Radisson Red, which will have 144 rooms, is also scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Based on CLI’s unaudited figures, its hospitality business saw a 67 percent year-over-year increase in revenue in 2023.

The strong performance was supported by a study published last year by property expert Colliers International, which ranked CLI as the number one real estate developer in the Visayas and Mindanao region.