Converge outplays Weathers-led NorthPort

Marcus Weathers made a good first impression for NorthPort, but the import’s one-man show was no match for Converge’s collective effort.

The FiberXers came away with a dominant 122-92 beat down of the Batang Pier on opening night of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

Weathers had the total package – good post-up moves, decent outside shots and a power game – which are qualities of a good import.

He debuted with a solid game of 37 points, 12 rebounds and three steals and simply outmatched his import counterpart, Ethan Rusbatch, who could only come up with 17 points and nine rebounds.

But as a team, Converge was able to get the job done as seven players led by Mav Ahanmisi ended up in double figures and spearheaded the FiberXers’ free-flowing attack.

Ahanmisi exploded for 29 points on top of dishing out nine assists.

Jeron Teng contributed 16 markers and nine boards, Abu Tratter and newest Converge member Jerrick Balanza added 13 apiece, David Murrell chipped in 12 and Taylor Browne came off the bench to produce 11 for Converge, which shot 51% (46-of-90) from the field.

The FiberXers outrebounded the Batang Pier, 53-43, and executed much better as a team, producing 23 assists, 12 more than NorthPort.

The Scores:

CONVERGE (122) – Ahanmisi 29, Rusbatch 17, Teng 16, Tratter 13, Balanza 13, Murrell 12 Browne 11, Arana 6, Racal 3, Stockton 2, Ebona 0, Tolomia 0, Ambohot 0.

NORTHPORT (92) – Weathers 37, Tolentino 12, Calma 10, Munzon 9, Sumang 5, Chan 5, Salado 4, Caperal 2, Taha 2, Vigil 2, Ayaay 2, Balagasay 2, Zamar 0, Dela Cruz 0.

QUARTERS: 26-25, 66-46, 88-69, 122-92.