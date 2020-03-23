UP-PGH rises to COVID-19 challenge as referral center

The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) has accepted the request of the Department of Health (DoH) for it to serve as one of the referral centers for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, PGH director, said on Monday that UP-PGH’s acceptance of Health Secretary Francisco Duque’s appeal was reached with the concurrence of the president of the University of the Philippines (UP) and the chancellor of UP Manila.

Serving as COVID-19 referral centers along with UP-PGH are the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City and the Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City.

Representatives from the DoH-retained hospitals in the National Capital Region, major private hospitals and the different offices of the DoH were tasked to coordinate the management of this public health emergency, Legaspi said.

“The stakeholders agreed that one of the solutions to this complex problem was to organize the hospitals in a manner that will rationalize the clinical approach and the utilization of resources, in order to equip and enable the designated referral centers for a potentially protracted battle,” the PGH head said.

Legaspi noted that all the hospitals in the group, both private and government, have committed financial, manpower, technical and technological assistance to the COVID-19 referral centers.

He said the DoH and UP have also agreed to back the referral centers, which private hospitals have sought to be established in view of the big number of COVID-19 patients that are taxing their own resources.

It may be recalled that the University of Santo Tomas Hospital has placed over 500 of its medical staff under quarantine while nearly 150 doctors of The Medical City were also held in isolation after being potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

“A scaling-up system of preparation was agreed upon so as not to severely hamper the COVID-19 referral centers’ services to their currently admitted patients,” Dr. Legaspi said.

Once a referral system is in place, the coordinated transfer of patients can only be done after official acceptance by the receiving hospital.

Admission to the referral center will initially be limited to mild persons under investigation (PUI) who are at high risk for deterioration (above 60 years of age and or with co-morbidities) and moderate and critical PUI.

Eventually, when testing for COVID-19 has been made readily available, only confirmed COVID-19 patients will be sent to the referral centers.

Those designated as mild PUI shall be triaged to their local health units and a quarantine plan shall be strictly implemented.

The designated referral centers have requested for a week to complete the formulation of an efficient and effective flow of management to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers, Legaspi said.