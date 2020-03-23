The rise of coronavirus economy

HONG KONG, China (AFP) — The coronavirus pandemic has sent stock markets into freefall and industries to the wall, however many firms enabling more private, online and tech-based living are emerging as potential winners.

As hundreds of millions of people worldwide are forced to stay in their homes and not travel abroad, the businesses that are helping them to adapt could lead to long-term changes in the economy.

Here are comparisons of several sectors that are thriving and failing in the pandemic:

E-commerce giants vs independent stores

Large online retailers have seen a surge in orders as self-isolating or home-working consumers turn to their massive distribution and delivery networks to provide daily essentials.

Shares in US retail giants Walmart and Amazon both tumbled as markets crashed around the world on 16 March.

During the week Walmart rose as much as 25 percent from its nine-month low on Monday. Amazon also recovered.

“We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” Amazon said.

Yet small, independent stores are suffering, said UK Federation of Small Businesses chair Mike Cherry.

“These are already very difficult times for all small businesses right across the country. There are huge concerns over supply chains while on top of this footfall continues to drop. The prospect for these businesses over the coming weeks is increasingly bleak.”

Streaming vs cinemas



Demand for movies to watch at home has soared so much that Netflix and YouTube are reducing the quality of their streaming in Europe — which has become the epicenter of the virus — to ease pressure on the internet.

Worldwide streaming activity jumped by 20 percent last weekend, according to Bloomberg News.

Traditional cinema chains, however, are facing an unprecedented drop in demand.

Some have temporarily closed their doors to help contain the virus’s spread.

US-listed shares in Cinemark and AMC Entertainment were both down around 60 percent on Friday from their respective highs in January and February.

Private jets vs commercial planes



The airline sector has been hit hard by quarantine rules and border closures, with UK airline Flybe crashing into bankruptcy and experts predicting others will follow.

The International Air Transport Association said Thursday that up to $200 billion is needed to rescue the global industry.