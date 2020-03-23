Pandemic rages, 13K dead

ROME, Italy (AFP) — A month ago, a retired 78-year-old Italian builder became the first person in Europe to die of the novel coronavirus.

Life in Italy seemed normal then — cafes and bars were full, tourist hotspots were packed, and political life was as dramatic as ever.

Italian streets are now deserted and politicians preoccupied as the country struggles to contain the worst global pandemic in almost a century.

Italy’s death toll is the highest in the world after overtaking China’s, where the outbreak first emerged late last year.

The retired builder’s death near Padua was accompanied by a steady uptick in cases, prompting the government to isolate a cluster of towns in the area.

“Everything is under control,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the country after that first lockdown.

He was hoping to stem alarm over the creeping spread of the new virus on Italian soil.

His confidence proved premature.

Now, more than 4,800 people have died of the coronavirus in the Mediterranean country and over 53,000 are infected, spurring a public health crisis that is badly straining Italy’s health care system.

Measures not enough



Globally, nearly one billion people were confined to their homes as the coronavirus death toll crossed 13,000 and factories were shut in worst-hit Italy after another single-day fatalities record.

The raging pandemic has forced lockdowns in 35 countries, disrupting lives, travel and businesses as governments scramble to shut borders and unleash hundreds of billions in emergency measures to avoid a widespread virus-fueled economic meltdown.

More than 300,000 infections have been confirmed worldwide, with the situation increasingly grim in Italy where the death toll spiked to over a third of the global total.

Conte announced a closure of all non-essential factories in a late-night TV address on Saturday.

Italy has now reported more deaths than mainland China and third-placed Iran combined, and it has a death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed COVID-19 infections — significantly higher than in most other countries.

Across the Atlantic, more than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of lockdown, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Other parts of the United States are expected to ramp up restrictions as well.

Shared sacrifice



“This is a time of shared national sacrifice, but also a time to treasure our loved ones,” US President Donald Trump said. “We’re going to have a great victory.”

As world leaders have vowed to fight the pandemic, the number of deaths and infections has continued to rise, especially in Europe — now the main coronavirus hotspot.

Spain reported a 32 percent spike in new deaths on Saturday, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warning that the nation needs to prepare for “very hard days ahead.”