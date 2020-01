Magnitude 6.0 quake jolts mountainous Xinjiang

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit a remote area of northwest China’s Xinjiang region late on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck at 9.27 p.m. (1327 GMT) around 100 kilometers east-northeast of the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar.

In its initial assessment, the USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties.

It said, however, that significant damage was likely, with many buildings in the region built from mud bricks or cinder block masonry.

The area near the quake’s epicenter is sparsely populated mountain and desert terrain.

China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially in its mountainous western and southwestern regions.

On February 2003, a powerful 6.8-magnitude quake killed 268 people in Xinjiang and caused significant damage.