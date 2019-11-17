VP ‘treading on dangerous grounds’

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra affirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte may remove any appointee at his pleasure, especially after the loss of trust and confidence, the principal basis of any appointment.

Guevarra on Sunday was reacting to an earlier pronouncement by Malacañang that Vice President Leni Robredo may be removed as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) if she divulges confidential information on anti-drug operation.

“Needless to say, disclosing sensitive and classified information to unauthorized persons is betrayal of trust, and is therefore a proper and reasonable basis for revocation of one’s appointment,” said Guevarra.

The justice chief added that Robredo’s removal from ICAD would not affect the committee’s work, as no one is indispensable in the drug campaign, and there will always be someone better to take over the position.

Although it’s too early to assess the VP’s performance as ICAD co-chair, Guevarra said Robredo’s possible removal from ICAD for whatever cause, like the removal of any other member, will have no bearing on the work of the committee.

The Palace, through spokesperson Salvador Panelo, said “any appointment made by the appointing authority must be exercised strictly in accord with law and never diametrically opposed to the interest and security of the State.”

As Robredo reportedly wanted confidential information shared with her, like a list of big-time drug lords, Panelo said “she could be treading on dangerous grounds. It could be an overreach of the granted authority.”

“The President precisely made that statement (that he can fire Robredo) predicated on VP Leni’s demanding access to all documents inclusive of classified data related to the government’s program on the illegal drug trade including its funding as well as inviting even UN personalities who have described the country as a murderous country and who have called for the arrest of the President,” Panelo stated.

“Revealing State secrets to foreign individuals and entities as well as welcoming those who have trampled the country’s sovereignty would be damaging to the welfare of the Filipino people, not to mention that under Article 229 of the Revised Penal Code, such revelation of privileged information is a crime which has perpetual special disqualification from office, among its penalties.”

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Chief Aaron Aquino said the data Robredo wants can be shown only to her in an executive session.