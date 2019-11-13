‘Ramon’ threatens Eastern Samar

Tropical Depression “Ramon” is expected to intensify into a Tropical Storm within the next 24 hours as it moves 505 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over Catanduanes, Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar.

A Severe Weather Bulletin issued by PAGASA indicated Ramon is moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will prevail over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon while Camarines Norte, Masbate, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar will experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Isabela and Northern Aurora come Thursday while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will hover over the Bicol Region, Cagayan, Apayao, Quezon, northern Samar and the rest of Isabela and Aurora.