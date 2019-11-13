PAGCOR halts medical finance assistance

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily stop accepting medical financial assistance applications following an attempt to defraud the agency.

In a statement, PAGCOR said that it has decided to cease receiving requests for financial assistance following the incident involving a couple who attempted to defraud the agency by submitting spurious documents for fictitious medical cases.

PAGCOR is a 100 percent government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) under the Office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines and under its charter, the agency is mandated to generate revenues for the Philippine government’s socio-civic and national development programs, among others.

According to the agency, the suspects who attempted to defraud were arrested by the Manila Police District (MPD) operatives, following an entrapment operation and they are now facing charges for falsification of public documents by a private individual and using false certificates.

“Pending the results of an on-going investigation to the case, the state-run gaming firm freezes its accommodation of requests for medical aid,” said the statement.

“PAGCOR likewise warns against all those who plan to do the same as it is employing meticulous measures to evaluate documents submitted to the agency for financial assistance,” it added.

#PAGCOR #fraudincident