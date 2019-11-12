Dennis Uy acquires Wendy’s PHL

Fast food Wendy’s is the latest addition to Dennis Uy’s food venture after Udenna Corporation bought its local franchise.

Udenna acquired the 51 branches of Wendy’s through its subsidiary Eight-8-Ate Holdings Inc. and is now planning to add more branches in key ciities and provinces in the country.

“We want to be in industries where there is growth and we will continue to expand our footprint in the restaurant space by offering quality, affordable dining options,” Uy said.

Uy landed on Forbes magazine’s 2019 Philippines Rich List in September 2019 with a net worth amounting to $660 million.