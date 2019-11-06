PHL revised infra projects approved

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Wednesday announced that the revised list of 100 infrastructure projects the Duterte administration seeks to pursue at a total value of P4.2 trillion has been approved.

In a statement, the BCDA said that it compares with the previous valuation of P8.2 trillion and the updated list covers 100 flagship infrastructure projects under five categories, with transport and mobility as the top category.

It added that the other categories include power, water, information and communications technology, and urban development and renewal.

The list was jointly approved by the Investment Coordination Committee – Cabinet Committee (ICC-CabCom) and the Committee on Infrastructure (INFRACOM) on Wednesday.

“The swift implementation of these flagship projects is paramount to us and this sentiment is shared by the Filipino people; and the government, with the help of the private sector and our partner international agencies, will deliver,” said BCDA president and CEO Vince Dizon.

The government had 75 flagship infrastructure projects, but scrapped several items due to feasibility issues and replaced by other projects which would be more likely to be implemented within the term of office of the Duterte administration, or until June 2020.

Also on the list are the Metro Manila Subway Project, North South Commuter Railway, Clark International Airport Expansion Project, Cebu Monorail System, Panay-Guimaras Negros Bridge, Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge, and the Mindanao Rail Project.

The BCDA noted that 26 of the 100 projects will be implemented under the public-private partnership scheme.