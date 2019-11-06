Dogged trade optimism buoys world markets

Global financial markets extended gains Tuesday, following solid gains on Wall Street as dogged trade optimism motivated those ready to take on more risk.

Global bourses had already sailed higher Monday on expectations that economic superpowers China and the United States were close to breaking the deadlock in trade talks.

Those gains spilled over into Tuesday following a report that US President Donald Trump might cut some tariffs on Chinese goods.

“Put simply, it has been another risk-on day,” remarked Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at Forex.com.

Markets also rose on a reported easing in China’s one-year lending rate, while London traders welcomed a survey that showed Britain’s key services sector had avoided contraction in October.

“With the PBoC (People’s Bank of China) deciding to cut the one-year medium-term lending rate in China, it is clear that the bank remains committed to supporting the Chinese economy while negotiators work on removing the current US tariffs,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

The Financial Times said Tuesday that the White House is considering dropping existing tariffs on more than $100 billion of imports to seal a mooted deal with China that has teased investors many times already.

“When the US blinks, the world takes notice,” quipped analyst Neil Wilson at Markets.com.

“The US and China seem to be inching closer to sealing the phase one deal, although there are still hurdles,” he said.

The FT cited unnamed sources as saying officials were looking at rolling back levies on a range of imports including clothing, appliances, and flatscreen monitors that have been subject to 15-percent rates since September 1.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg News article said Chinese officials were looking at locations in the United States where President Xi Jinping and Trump could hold a signing ceremony as early as this month.

In Asia, Tokyo led gainers as it reopened after a long weekend to play catch-up with Monday’s rally.

The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent higher, while Shanghai rose 0.5 percent and Sydney added 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong won 0.5 percent as investors brushed off data showing a key measure of business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a decade as the city reels from global trade woes and violent protests.

Trading got off to a positive start in New York, with the blue-chip Dow index up by 0.1 percent in early exchanges.

Key figures around 1445 GMT

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,380.84 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: FLAT at 13,136.76

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 5,839.07

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 3,672.15

New York – Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 27,493.80

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.8 percent at 23,251.99 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 27,683.40 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 2,991.56 (close)

p/jhd