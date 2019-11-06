Lifestyle
Blackpink’s Lisa joins Team Penshoppe
Penshoppe unveiled its big surprise for Blinks as it revealed Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban as its newest brand ambassadress.
Lisa made the announcement herself through the clothing brand’s social media accounts.
You have (1) new message from Lisa! How long can we make #BlackpinkLisaForPenshoppe trend? 😻#BlackpinkLisaForPenshoppe#Penshoppe pic.twitter.com/yn0XCGA1hL
— PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) November 6, 2019
“I had so much fun shooting this campaign. I hope you guys love it, too!” she said.
She will join Penshoppe’s wide roster of international models — including labelmates Sandara Park and Nam Joohyuk.
