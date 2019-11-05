P36-M shabu seized in Pasay buy-bust

Members of the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) arrested two suspects and seized around PHP36 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Pasay City on Monday.

Col. Romeo Caramat, acting DEG director, identified the suspects as Emerson Fernandez, 39, and Peter Lanuzga, 46.

Col. Julius Mana led the operation in front of a fast-food chain along Roxas Boulevard at around 8 p.m.

Seized from the suspects were 47 plastic packages of shabu with a total weight of at least six kilos with a street value of PHP36 million and one Toyota Camry colored white with plate number XAF 784.

The suspects are now under the custody of the DEG and are set to face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.