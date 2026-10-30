The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has ordered all operating prisons and penal farms nationwide to prepare contingency plans for possible El Niño conditions, warning of extreme heat and water shortages that could threaten inmates and correctional personnel.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. directed prison superintendents to submit comprehensive preparedness plans by 2 November 2026 to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services during prolonged dry conditions.

The directive prioritizes water conservation, food security, sanitation, medical services and emergency response measures to protect persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and prison personnel.

Prison administrators must establish protocols to maintain adequate supplies of clean water, improve ventilation and strengthen health services to address potential heat-related illnesses.

Superintendents were also instructed to identify vulnerable inmates and employees who may face greater health risks during periods of extreme heat.

Facilities must implement monitoring systems, preventive measures and medical referral procedures to ensure timely treatment of affected individuals.

Catapang emphasized the importance of early preparation and coordination among prison officials to maintain peace and order and prevent disruptions to correctional operations.

Under the directive, all operating prisons and penal farms must submit their El Niño contingency plans to the Office of the Director General by 2 November.

The bureau will consolidate and assess the proposed measures to establish standardized preparedness protocols across correctional facilities nationwide.