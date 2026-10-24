Comelec to review track records of 50 delisted party-lists

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will evaluate the past electoral performance and legislative participation of 50 delisted party-list groups seeking to regain accreditation for the 2028 national elections.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said Saturday that the groups may immediately file new petitions for accreditation but will be treated as new applicants and must meet all requirements before being allowed to participate in the next national elections.

Garcia said the delisted groups would have to start from scratch in their applications and comply with all requirements imposed on party-list organizations or political parties to convince the poll body that they qualify for accreditation in the 2028 elections.

The Comelec will consider whether the groups previously secured enough votes to elect representatives to the House of Representatives, maintained voter support and participated in elections and legislative work.

Earlier, the commission approved a resolution allowing the affected groups to seek reaccreditation without having to sit out another election.

“What we required in the resolution is we will allow them to refile the petition to Comelec in order for them to be re-accredited again,” Garcia said.

The new policy allows the groups to reapply immediately, giving the Comelec time to hear their petitions before the deadline.

Garcia said the Comelec has set a December 30 deadline for the groups to file their petitions. The process is separate from the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2028 elections.

Among the 50 delisted organizations are Bayan Muna, which is affiliated with the Makabayan bloc in the House, and Magdalo, which is associated with former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

Garcia said 40 groups were delisted for failing to obtain enough votes to elect a representative in two consecutive elections, while the other 10 were removed for not participating in two consecutive polls.

He cited the party-list law and Supreme Court rulings as the basis for the Comelec's action.