The systems use Automated Weather Stations (AWS), satellite-based heat stress mapping and Geographic Information System (GIS)-based risk modeling to help government agencies and local governments identify vulnerable areas and respond before severe environmental damage occurs.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has deployed technology-based early warning systems to monitor environmental threats, including forest fires, coral bleaching and water shortages, as rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells increase climate-related risks across the country.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday said it has mobilized its regional offices, bureaus and field units to…

DENR Secretary Juan Miguel “Mitch” T. Cuna said the agency was using real-time environmental data to improve preparedness and protect ecosystems and communities.

“In an era of accelerating climate extremes, timely information saves ecosystems and lives,” Cuna said.

He cited satellite-based monitoring of coral reefs in Aurora, weather station data used to map fire hazards in Agusan Marsh, and the Red Flag Alert System in the Ilocos Region as examples of the agency's efforts to shift from reactive responses to early intervention.

In Central Luzon, the DENR regional office issued Coral Bleaching Alert Updates in May, June and July 2026 based on sea surface temperature data from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

After coastal waters in Aurora reached Coral Bleaching Alert Level 1, DENR Region 3 Regional Executive Director Engr. Ralph C. Pablo directed provincial environment offices in Aurora, Bataan and Zambales to conduct field monitoring of coral reefs and promptly report bleaching incidents through the Philippine Coral Reef Bleaching Report Portal.

In the Ilocos Region, the DENR established a Red Flag Alert System linked to PAGASA and local disaster risk reduction and management offices to improve the early detection of forest fires.

The system includes 10 strategically located forest ranger stations equipped with lookout towers to help personnel identify signs of fire in forests and other natural areas.

Meanwhile, the Protected Area Management Office of the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary in the Caraga Region is using Automated Weather Station data to monitor local heat index, rainfall deficits and changes in water levels.

The information is being used to produce detailed peatland fire risk maps and deploy patrols to areas considered highly vulnerable to fires.

In the Bicol Region, DENR offices in Catanduanes and Masbate are also monitoring weather station data to identify dry forest areas, drying streams, shallow coral reefs and signs of water shortages.

The information serves as a basis for local drought warnings and water conservation measures, particularly in agricultural and coastal communities.

Cuna said the agency was also strengthening water conservation and resource management programs to help communities cope with prolonged dry conditions and declining water availability.

“We are equipping our field teams and local chief executives with real-time environmental intelligence to safeguard our forests, coral reefs, water resources, and coastal communities before severe damage occurs,” he said.

The DENR has directed its regional offices to promote water-saving practices, monitor environmental indicators affecting water supplies and prioritize communities experiencing or at risk of water shortages, prolonged periods without rain and drought.

The agency's central office has also instructed regional offices to ensure continuous transmission of data from all Automated Weather Stations and submit weekly coral reef monitoring reports to the national portal.

The DENR said the continuing collection and use of environmental data would support drought preparedness, more efficient water use and climate change adaptation measures.