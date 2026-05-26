Jollibee Danao plant earns leed gold certification

According to the company, the facility achieved an 82.1-percent reduction in projected annual energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, a 76.95-percent reduction in indoor water use, and a 99.38-percent diversion rate for construction waste. Renewable energy systems also supply 82.2 percent of the facility’s building energy requirements.

The project earned four out of five innovation points under the LEED rating system for exemplary water performance, waste management, green cleaning practices, and sustainable lighting procurement.

“We have always envisioned sustainability as something we would continue building across our commissaries over the years. We’re truly grateful to the Danao team and everyone involved — from design and engineering to construction and operations — who shared the same vision and who worked together to bring these initiatives to life,” said Michael Ong, president of Jollibee Group Manufacturing and Logistics.

“Their dedication shows that with strong teamwork and shared commitment, we can build facilities that are not only efficient and high-performing, but also more sustainable in ways that help us use resources more wisely, manage costs better, and create long-term value for the business,” he added.

The Danao Commissary reapplied more than 30 sustainability initiatives already implemented in the company’s Luzon commissaries, including variable refrigerant flow systems, solar-powered roof and street lighting, wastewater systems, LED lighting, and variable frequency drives for refrigeration compressors and fan motors.

“This certification is a meaningful milestone in our Joy for Tomorrow sustainability journey. It reflects our commitment to building and operating our facilities more responsibly through practical initiatives like energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, and renewable energy use,” said Pepot Miñana, Jollibee Group global chief sustainability officer.

“What makes this even more encouraging is knowing that these are solutions we can continue to scale across our operations as we grow,” Miñana added.

The certification forms part of the company’s broader “Joy for Tomorrow” sustainability agenda, which focuses on environmental responsibility, food safety, employee welfare, community support and good governance.