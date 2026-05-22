Jollibee opens third Manhattan branch in New York

The new store, located along East 42nd Street near Grand Central Terminal, became Jollibee’s third branch in Manhattan and its 109th location across North America.

Management described the strong turnout and sustained customer traffic since the March 31 opening as a positive sign for the company’s long-term strategy of targeting high-density urban centers in the United States and Canada.

“The response to our East 42nd Street opening is very encouraging—not just the strong turnout on day one, but the steady demand we continue to see,” said Beth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee North America.

“Manhattan brings together a highly diverse customer base, and we are grateful for the opportunity to introduce Jollibee to new customers while making it more accessible to longtime fans in New York,” she added.

The company said customer demand has been driven mainly by its Chickenjoy fried chicken and chicken sandwich offerings.

Jollibee now operates 81 stores in the United States and 28 in Canada as it accelerates expansion in Western markets.

The aggressive North American push forms part of the company’s broader global growth strategy as it seeks to strengthen its position among the world’s leading restaurant operators.

Ernesto Tanmantiong said the latest Manhattan branch reflects the company’s ability to compete in major international cities.

“The opening of Jollibee Manhattan East 42nd Street demonstrates that our brand can connect with a broad customer base in one of the most competitive restaurant markets in the world,” he said.

“Supported by products that customers come back for and a disciplined approach to expansion, we remain focused on growing in a way that is sustainable and built for long-term success.”