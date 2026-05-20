Maureen Wroblewitz sneaks her auditioned tape for 'Off Campus' series

"I'm contemplating being more open about this creative path. This self-tape represents a vulnerable yet exciting part of my growth as an actress," Wroblewitz stated. She added that her decision to post the video publicly stems from a desire to be more transparent about her acting experiences and to fully embrace her career journey.

The role of Hannah Wells was ultimately awarded to British actress Ella Bright, known for her appearances in The Crown and Holmes & Watson.

Following the release of the clip, followers and fans flooded the comment section to express their support for Wroblewitz as she pursues new creative endeavors in acting.