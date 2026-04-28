Nationwide strike on Labor Day set

The protest will begin at Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City, pass through the Blumentritt Road–España Boulevard intersection near the University of Santo Tomas, and proceed toward Morayta and Mendiola in Manila.

“This is the united call of the entire working class, from minimum wage earners to the struggling middle class who are now being pushed to the limit not only in a national emergency but also in a full-blown crisis that is pounding our people,” the labor coalition group said in a statement.

Among the key demands of the coalition are the passage of a ₱200 wage increase, the abolition of provincial wage rates, and the establishment of a national living wage.

The coalition is also pushing for the suspension of the expanded value-added tax (EVAT) on petroleum and electricity, as well as the removal of excise taxes on these commodities.

Labor groups are likewise calling for higher taxes on billionaires and windfall profits, particularly in the oil and energy industries, citing years of deregulation, privatization, and alleged profiteering during times of crisis.

Meanwhile, the protest will also include calls for the arrest of corrupt politicians, particularly those allegedly involved in anomalies in flood control projects.

The Labor Day march will highlight the government’s overall failure to address the ongoing crisis.

“The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, together with the broader National Wage Coalition, will protest in order to strike the government’s lack of concern and lack of action,” TUCP spokesperson Carlos Miguel Oñate said, pointing out the administration’s economic managers are ignoring the demands of the working class.