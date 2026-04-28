Clans take center stage in Antipolo’s Pasiklab 2026

Thousands of Antipoleños gathered at the Ynares Center on 26 April for Pasiklab-Clan 2026, a large-scale community event that turned family heritage into a full-scale cultural showcase.

Drawing an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 participants and spectators, the event brought together some of the city’s biggest clans — including Sumulong, Tapales, Fernan, Oldan, Caluma, Lawis and Garcia — in a night of performances, storytelling and friendly competition centered on shared identity and local pride.