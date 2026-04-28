Clans take center stage in Antipolo’s Pasiklab 2026

Thousands of Antipoleños gathered at the Ynares Center on 26 April for Pasiklab-Clan 2026, a large-scale community event that turned family heritage into a full-scale cultural showcase.
Drawing an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 participants and spectators, the event brought together some of the city’s biggest clans — including Sumulong, Tapales, Fernan, Oldan, Caluma, Lawis and Garcia — in a night of performances, storytelling and friendly competition centered on shared identity and local pride.
Organizers said the initiative aims to strengthen ties across generations, with participants ranging from youth to grandparents performing together on one stage.
“Pasiklab-Clan 2026 is a large-scale cultural event that brings together Antipolo’s major families to celebrate shared heritage and identity,” said Toffee Sumulong, one of the event’s key organizers.
“It strengthens unity across generations by turning clans into active collaborators through performance and storytelling.”
He added that the event serves as a “living history” platform where Antipoleños express their roots and collective narrative, while also creating space for community engagement and visibility.
Celebration of heritage
The program featured a series of clan presentations, each highlighting family histories through dance, music and visual storytelling. The format allowed each group to showcase its lineage while competing for top honors.
Beyond competition, the event underscored Antipolo’s strong sense of community despite rapid urban growth, with organizers positioning it as a platform for cultural preservation and youth engagement.
Winners and highlights
The Lawis clan emerged as the top performer, taking home the P1 million grand prize. Other participating clans were awarded P250,000 each as second runners-up.
A major raffle also drew strong audience interest, with 10 motorcycles given away to lucky winners.
Organizers from each clan — including Toffee Sumulong (Sumulong), Jay Tapales (Tapales), Jeff Fernan (Fernan), Agnes Oldan (Oldan), Mario Caluma (Caluma), Duduk Lawis (Lawis) and Susan Garcia Say (Garcia) — played key roles in mobilizing participants and coordinating performances.
Community platform
More than a competition, Pasiklab-Clan 2026 highlighted how cultural events can serve as platforms for community-building, particularly in fast-growing urban centers.
By combining performance, heritage and participation across generations, the event reinforced a shared identity among Antipoleños — turning family history into a collective public celebration.
For many attendees, it was not just a showcase of talent, but a reminder of roots.
And in a city balancing growth and tradition, that connection remains central.