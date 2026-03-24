Coconut farmers need subsidy if biofuel blend is suspended — Libanan

“We must mobilize the DSWD, DOLE, and DA to deliver direct cash support, emergency employment, and agricultural assistance to cushion the impact on vulnerable communities,” he added.

Biofuel blending refers to mixing a portion of biofuels, such as coconut-based biodiesel, with conventional fuels. Under Republic Act No. 9367, or the Biofuels Act of 2006, gasoline must contain 10 percent bioethanol, while diesel must include 3 percent biodiesel as of March 2026.

The proposed suspension of the blending requirement is intended to temporarily ease pump prices during periods of high global oil costs.

However, Libanan warned that reduced demand for coconut-derived biofuels could lower copra prices and hurt farmers’ incomes.

Data from the Philippine Coconut Authority shows that around 3.5 million registered coconut farmers cultivate 3.6 million hectares nationwide. An estimated 25 million Filipinos depend on the coconut industry for income or economic support.

“These numbers underscore the urgency of protecting our coconut farmers. A sudden drop in demand for coconut-based biofuels could trigger a decline in copra prices, pushing already struggling families deeper into poverty,” Libanan said.

“We cannot pursue economic relief in one sector at the expense of another. A balanced approach is needed—one that stabilizes fuel prices while preserving the livelihoods of millions of Filipinos,” he added.

Last week, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 8469, which seeks to amend the Biofuels Act and allow the President to suspend the mandatory blending for up to one year if blended fuel prices exceed those of pure diesel or gasoline by at least five percent.

The Senate, however, adjourned for the Lenten break without passing its counterpart measure, despite the bill being certified as urgent by Malacañang.