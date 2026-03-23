54-year-old most wanted fugitive nabbed in Makati

A 54-year-old man listed as the top 9 most wanted person in Makati City was arrested by authorities following the service of a warrant of arrest for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The suspect, identified only by the alias Gerardo, a tricycle driver, was arrested in his residence along Montojo Street corner Pasong Tirad Street, Barangay Tejeros early Monday morning.
He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Veronica Tongio-Igot of Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 65 for possession of dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165. The arrest was in connection with the service of sentence.
Following his arrest, the accused was taken into custody of the Makati City Police Station for proper documentation and disposition. The warrant of arrest will be returned to the issuing court.